Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 40,358 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.37% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $56,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.3 %

IHG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 177,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

