Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of RTX worth $95,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 13,324,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

