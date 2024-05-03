Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $98.26 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $98,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR traded down $5.67 on Friday, reaching $707.22. 585,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,526. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $678.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.35.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

