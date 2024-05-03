Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $61,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after buying an additional 650,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after buying an additional 593,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after buying an additional 433,252 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,692 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock remained flat at $29.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

