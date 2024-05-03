Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $61,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

