Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 562,311 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 753.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,311 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,130,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

