Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $68,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,202. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

