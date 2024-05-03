Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NHTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 14,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.85.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
