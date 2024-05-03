Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.16%.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NHTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. 7,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

