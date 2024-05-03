Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 164.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

NVTS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 1,069,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.52. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 1,064,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

