NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 13.2% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.63 billion and approximately $350.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00010413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00056504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,881,714 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,114,243 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

