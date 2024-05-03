Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.