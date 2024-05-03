Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 546,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.11. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

