Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SILC. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SILC stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $5,430,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicom by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 665,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicom by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

