Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

