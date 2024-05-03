Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.88 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $807.09 million and approximately $74.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.06 or 0.00738137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00130885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00102412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,762,567,509 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,326,390 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

