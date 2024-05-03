NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $98.95 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

