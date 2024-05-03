Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 2% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $577.56 and last traded at $576.21. 1,168,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,409,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.66 and a 200-day moving average of $524.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.