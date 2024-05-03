Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NML opened at $7.35 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

