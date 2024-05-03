New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

New Mountain Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

