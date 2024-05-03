New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,498,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

