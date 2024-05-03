New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 161,520 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,520 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $1,941,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,012,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

