New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,224 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 965.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $350.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.