New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.53.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $467.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.42. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

