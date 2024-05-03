New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.82 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

