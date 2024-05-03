New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 259,305 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 259,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $16,735,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

