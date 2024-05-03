New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in AON by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in AON by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

