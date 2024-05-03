New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $141.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

