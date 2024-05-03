New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 554.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 995,218 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -333.31%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

