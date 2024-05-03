New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,369 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.