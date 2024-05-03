New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ecolab by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ecolab by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.65.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

