New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

MCHP stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.