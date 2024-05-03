New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

