New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 27,074 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

