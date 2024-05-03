New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $8.90 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 715,130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 693,069 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 422,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 90,349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $30.55 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

