New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $316.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

