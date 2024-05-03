New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 1,168,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,075. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.24%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
