Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

