Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

NWL opened at $7.64 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

