Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 23,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

