NexGen Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NXE opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.20 and a beta of 1.90.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

