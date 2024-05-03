NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.07 on Friday, reaching 6.13. 87,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.24 and its 200-day moving average is 7.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 13.07.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,276 shares in the company, valued at 417,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

