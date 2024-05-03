NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
