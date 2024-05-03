NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.23 and last traded at $90.34. 2,375,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,253,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

