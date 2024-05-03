Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 46,453,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 94,297,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $891.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 142.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 584,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 343,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nikola by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,646,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 454,804 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 65.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

