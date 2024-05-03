North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

