North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.57.

NOA traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.06. 59,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.68. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 EPS for the current year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

