Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

