Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 739,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

