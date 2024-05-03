Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. 1,212,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Insider Activity at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

